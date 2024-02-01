Pray For Me So I Can Avoid Land Mines From Anti-People Forces – Gov Alia To Alma Mater

The governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia has asked his alma mater, St. Thomas Aquinas Major Seminary, Makurdi to pray for the success of his administration.

The governor said he needs the prayers to triumph over landmines planted by anti-people forces.

He made the request during his visit to the school, where he was received by the Vice Rector, Very Rev. Fr. Dr. Samuel Akagwu, who thanked him for remembering his alma mater.

Fr. Akagwu subsequently thanked the governor for the on going access road project in the school.

He said the road, when completed, will serve, not only the seminary, but also the people living within the neighborhood.

Fr. Akagwu, appealed to the governor to regularly visit the school and highlighted its challenges, including hostel accommodation and an auditorium.

On his part, the governor urged the clerics to always remember him in their prayers so that his government can always navigate through the landmines that are usually planted by anti-people forces.

Alia donated five cows and 20 bags of rice to the alumni association and five cows and 100 bags of rice to the Seminarians.