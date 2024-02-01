Panic As Hoodlums Behead Police Inspector In Akwa Ibom

An atmosphere of fear has gripped residents of Akwa Ibom state following a horrifying attack on Wednesday night, during which a police inspector named Osang was brutally beheaded.

The gruesome incident occurred at the inspector’s private residence between Enen Afaha and Afaha Ube, suburban areas within the Uyo metropolis.

According to TheNation, the attack was carried out by a group of over ten assailants.

Eyewitnesses recounted moments of heavy shooting that led to panic, with residents and passersby fleeing to safety amidst the chaos.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Odiko Mac-Don, confirmed the tragic event, stating that the murder of the officer deeply saddened the police command.

Describing the incident as very unfortunate, Mac-Don assured the public that the police are actively investigating the case to bring the perpetrators to justice.

He said, “We have received that information and it is an unfortunate situation.

“Already, an investigation is ongoing and we are committed to ridding the streets of criminal elements.

“Again, we are not deterred and we are committed to ensuring that, criminally minded persons will account for their actions.”

Meanwhile, Akwa Ibom Governor, Umo Eno, has read riot acts to criminals in the state warning that no criminal should test his administration’s resolve on security matters.

Eno, made this known at a gala night for service commanders transferred from the state, and the newly promoted Military Generals from Akwa Ibom state.

Governor Eno stated, “If criminals believe that Akwa Ibom State is a place for them to hibernate, I am warning them to stay away. We have credible intelligence that there are those ones living among us…we will come after you and we will use every layer of our intelligence available to track you.”