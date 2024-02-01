Oyo Govt Ends Ten Years Boundary Dispute, Orders Reopening Of 23 Schools

After ten years, Governor Seyi Makinde-led government of Oyo State on Thursday ordered the reopening of 23 schools in Atiba, Afijio, Oyo East, and Oyo West local government areas to end a boundary dispute in the region.

Naija News learnt that a dispute which started a decade ago led to the closure of schools in the listed areas of the state.

However, during a stakeholder’s meeting yesterday at the Western Hall, Secretariat, Ibadan, Deputy Governor, Barr. Bayo Lawal intervened in the boundary crisis, warning against further unrest.

Lawal, who also serves as the chairman of the State Boundary Committee, urged the chairmen of Atiba, Afijio, Oyo East, and Oyo West LGA to prioritize security and peace in their respective areas.

He warned that if there are any breaches of security, the Chairmen will be held responsible.

In a press release issued through the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Oyo State, Prince Dotun Oyelade, the Deputy Governor, mentioned that the Ministry of Education will be responsible for overseeing the schools once they reopen.

He emphasized that the Ministry will take all necessary actions to ensure that the children are able to return to school.

Additionally, he urged the members of the Oyo state House of Assembly, who represent the affected constituencies, to collaborate with community leaders in order to facilitate the return of children to school.

Lawal expressed his gratitude to the president of the Oyo Global Forum, a non-partisan group of professionals from the four LGAs that make up the Oyo federal constituency.

The Deputy Governor commended their dedication to the progress of the affected schools.

Furthermore, he assured the stakeholders that the office of the Surveyor General would intervene in the boundary dispute between the communities. He appealed to the community leaders to abide by the decision of the Oyo State Government regarding the schools.

His words reads: “I appeal to you our elders and chairmen of the affected local governments to consider the future of these children. The primary reason this meeting is held is for the schools that were closed for 10 years to reopen immediately. That is the message from the governor himself”.

“We have engaged all the stakeholders, community leaders, Honourable members, the chairmen of the various local governments, and we have agreed that schools must reopen in the interest of those children.”

The affected schools include Community Basic School Obananko, Oyo; Community Basic School Laagbe, Oyo; Pinnock Memorial Bapt School Aba Epo Oluwatedo, Oyo; Bapt Basic School Oluwatedo, Oyo; St. Luke Anglican Bada Idiyalode, Oyo; L.A. Basic School Ago Oyo; Community Basic School Igbo Olose, Oyo in Oyo West LG, Naija News understands.

Others are Community Basic School Adebimpe, Oyo; Community Basic School Obasere, Oyo; St. Thomas Anglican School Alabi Olorunda, Oyo; St. Michael RCM Apaara Village, Oyo; Methodist Primary School Ajagba, Oyo; Bapt Central School Oniyanrin, Oyo; Bapt Primary School Aguo, Oyo; ADS Primary School Baba Elesin, Oyo in Oyo East LG.

Also affected are L.A. School Lannite, Oyo; L.A. Primary School Gudugbu Orile, Oyo; L.A. Primary School Gudugbu, Oyo; ADS Primary School Aba Olori, Oyo; ADS Primary Abujakan, Oyo; L.A. Basic School Alagbon, Oyo and L.A. Basic School Imeleke, Oyo also in Oyo East LG.

The meeting was attended by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Salihu Adelabu; the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran; Chairmen of the four local governments; traditional leaders, among other stakeholders.