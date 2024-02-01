‘Lagos Reportedly Set To Resume Tolling At Lekki Tollgate, Ikoyi-Link Bridge In March’

The Lagos State Government is reportedly set to resume tolling at the Lekki tollgate in March 2024.

Recall that scores of Nigerian youths protesting police brutality were shot at the tollgate on the night of October 20, 2020, by Nigerian soldiers.

The tollgate was the epicentre of the October 2020 #EndSARS protest, following the demonstrations by youths against police brutality, among others.

The ensuing events led to the suspension of tolling operations at the tollgate amidst calls for justice for the victims of the shootings.

It also affected tolling at the nearby Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge, where tolling was also suspended.

However, a source told SaharaReporters that the state government has now resolved to resume tolling at the tollgate and the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge.

The source added that training is ongoing for Admiralty Link Bridge at Ikoyi to also commence first week of March.

He said: “Lagos State Governor (Babajide Sanwo-Olu) has said there is no going back on the Lekki toll fee beginning in the first week of March 2024.

“Training is ongoing for Admiralty Link Bridge at Ikoyi to commence first week of March.”

In March 2022, the state government said tolling on the Lekki tollgate would have to resume, adding that Lekki Concession Company (LCC) owed both local and foreign lenders billions of naira.

But the LCC, in April 2022, said it had again postponed toll collection at the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge.

The suspension of toll collection, according to a statement by the LCC management, was to give residents more time to register for electronic toll devices.

The management said the resumption of services at the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Plaza followed extensive consultations with and the support of key stakeholders including the residents’ associations, traditional rulers and community leaders, professional bodies, as well as the Lagos State Government.

But members of the Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association denied this and rejected tolling at the bridge.

The association said the resumption of tolling would aggravate the suffering of Lekki residents.