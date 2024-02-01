Federal Government Reveals When Workers Will Receive January Salary

The Accountant General of the Federation has announced that federal workers can expect to start receiving their January salaries from Thursday evening, addressing the concerns over the recent delay in payment.

The delay was attributed to a technical glitch encountered on the Government Integrated Financial Management System (GIFMIS) platform, which has now been resolved.

The payment hiccup had raised widespread concern among federal employees, who had been eagerly awaiting their salaries.

The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) clarified that the delay stemmed from the non-conclusion of the 2024 appropriation on the GIFMIS platform, a critical tool for managing government financial transactions and payroll.

With the issue now rectified, the OAGF assures that salaries will be disbursed promptly starting Thursday evening, providing much-needed relief to federal workers.

A January 31 memo titled, “Delay in the payment of January 2024 Salary”, from the bursary department of the National Mathematics Centre, Abuja, to all its staff informed them of the development.

The memo referenced NMC/BUR/GC/Vol.1, and was signed by the acting Bursar, Pius Ukwah, who said, “We wish to inform you that January 2024 salaries will be delayed beyond normal”.

“As of today, the OAGF is still working on finalising the 2024 appropriation on the GIFMIS platform and as a result, the personnel warrant for January is yet to be released”.

The memo which copied the Director/CE, the Registrar and pasted on all notice boards stated further, “The same situation applies to all MDAs and not just the centre. We regret the inconvenience caused by this delay.”

The Director Press and Public Relations at the Office of the Accountant General, Bawa Mokwa, who spoke with Daily Trust on the daily said the issue had been sorted out and payment would commence today.

He said, “We have sorted out the issue and workers will start receiving their payment from this Thursday evening.”