‘Clowns’ – Shettima Blasts Nigerians Making Mockery Of The Country As Dollar Hits N1500

The vice president, Kashim Shettima, has described Nigerians laughing over the depreciation of the Naira against the dollar as clowns.

Naija News reported that the exchange rate for a dollar to Naira at the Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) saw players buy a dollar for N1500 and sell at N1515 on Wednesday, January 31 2024.

The development created a buzz on various social media platforms, with many Nigerians lamenting the worsening economic situation in the country.

While speaking at a function in Abuja on Wednesday, January 31, Shettima said that instead of Nigerians joining forces to salvage the economy, many were making a mockery of a situation that could cause more harm to the country.

He said, “It is not only disheartening and disenchanting but also heartbreaking that yesterday when the Naira culminated to N1500 to the Dollar, instead of us to coagulate into a single force and salvage our nation economy, sadly, some clowns are celebrating on Twitter of an impending implosion of the Nigerian economy.”

Meanwhile, Kashim Shettima has announced that President Bola Tinubu has endorsed the “Pulaaku Initiative.”

Pulaaku represents a non-violent approach aimed at addressing insurgency and banditry in the North.

Shettima further stated that Tinubu has allocated an initial sum of N50 billion to support this initiative.

Shettima emphasized the government’s commitment to addressing insecurity nationwide.

Shettima made these remarks during his opening speech at a two-day Roundtable on Insecurity in Northern Nigeria.