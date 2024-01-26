Tinubu’s N50 Billion Boosts ‘Pulaaku Initiative’ To Address Northern Insecurity, Says Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has announced that President Bola Tinubu has endorsed the “Pulaaku Initiative.”

Pulaaku represents a non-violent approach aimed at addressing insurgency and banditry in the North.

Shettima further stated that Tinubu has allocated an initial sum of N50 billion to support this initiative.

Shettima emphasized the government’s commitment to addressing insecurity nationwide.

Shettima made these remarks during his opening speech at a two-day Roundtable on Insecurity in Northern Nigeria.

The Coalition of Northern Groups organised the event, which centred on the theme “Multi-Dimensional Approach to Tackling Insecurity in Northern Nigeria.”

The former Borno Governor, represented by his Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Hadeija, mentioned that the approved initiative would commence in five Northern states: Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Benue, Zamfara, Niger, and Kaduna. He emphasized that the initiative aims to “catalyze” the fortunes of the Northern region.

“Every part of the country is equal to the rest, and the government treats the needs of each region as critical.

“For the North, we are also embarking on a transformative journey to address the root causes of the challenges.

“The Pulaaku Initiative, a non-kinetic solution, has received presidential approval, with an allocation of N50bn in the first instance.

“This initiative aims to enhance living conditions and livelihoods in selected states, starting with Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Benue, Zamfara, Niger and Kaduna.

“The construction of residences, roads, schools and other essential facilities is set to commence, promising to catalyze the fortunes of this region,” he said.