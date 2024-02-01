15 Killed In Fresh Attack On Benue Community 

A tragic attack on the Ugboju community in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State has left at least 15 people dead.

The violent incursion, which occurred on Wednesday evening, has also resulted in many individuals being reported missing as the community reels from continuous assaults over the past two weeks.

Local sources informed Daily Trust that the bodies were discovered on Thursday morning, with fears that the death toll might rise as search and rescue operations persist.

The community, according to a villager who spoke to the publication, is in a state of helplessness amid the escalating violence.

Prince Inalegwu Adagole Simon, a native of Ugboju, provided a harrowing account of the attack to journalists in Makurdi.

According to Simon, the armed invaders stormed the village around 3pm, catching the community off guard and leading to significant loss of life and distress.

The continuous attacks on the Agatu Local Government Area have raised concerns about security and the well-being of the residents in this part of Benue State.

The state, known as the nation’s “food basket,” has faced persistent security challenges, including clashes between farmers and herdsmen over land and water resources.

Simon said, “It was around 3pm yesterday (Wednesday) those attackers came to my village and killed 15 persons. Some persons have been displaced from home. Before now, we had no issue with them (attackers).”

The member representing the Agatu constituency in the State House of Assembly, Godwin Edoh, also decried the fresh killings, which he said happened on Wednesday.

Edoh said, “I’m frustrated as a representative of my people by their cries. I have forwarded all the gory photos of the bodies recovered to the WhatsApp lines of both the governor and his deputy.”