Why I Campaigned For Tinubu Pro Bono – Nollywood Actor, Baba Tee

Popular actor and comedian, Babatunde Bernard Tayo, aka Baba Tee, has opened up on why he voted for President Bola Tinubu during the last presidential election.

He explained that he campaigned for the president because he benefited from his free education initiative in Lagos State.

The comedian stated this in a recent episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast

Baba Tee explained that he campaigned for the former Lagos State governor pro bono.

He noted that when Tinubu became the governor of Lagos, he eradicated the insecurity plaguing the state.

According to him, “I campaigned for [Bola] Tinubu because I benefited from his free education, and security during RRS, nobody gave me money.

“We used to suffer from a lot of insecurity back then. Hoodlums will send letters that they are coming to terrorise a particular area, and they will indeed come. Nightlife in Lagos then was hellfire. But when Tinubu came, Lagos was reformed.

“My mum who was a petty trader was also a victim of the robbery in Lagos then. Tinubu actually eradicated insecurity in Lagos. And because of that I supported him in the presidential election out of my own free will.”