Governor Sanwo-Olu Departs Lagos For China

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State will today travel to Beijing, the capital of China, for trade and investment discussions.

During his visit, the governor will visit the headquarters of China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) to meet with top officials of the company.

In a statement on Wednesday issued by his spokesman, Gboyega Akosile, the governor will meet with CCECC officials in an effort to deliver on his pledge to provide the public with a multimodal transportation system.

Also, Governor Sanwo-Olu is expected to inspect the headquarters of the Chinese construction giants and some ongoing projects undertaken around Beijing.

Sanwo-Olu will also inspect the Signaling System (CBTC etc.) and Metro projects undertaken by CCECC around Beijing.

The governor would later this week go from Beijing to Dalian to visit the headquarters of China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation and the CRRC Lvshun base.

At the stick corporation, Sanwo-Olu will have a high-level official meeting with the chairman of CRRC Dalian, a subsidiary of China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation.

Story continues below advertisement

The governor would also have a Technical Discussion on the DMUs for the Red Line and EMUs for the Blue Line between LAMATA, CCECC and CRRC Dalian.