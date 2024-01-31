Gbajabiamila Writes DSS, Demands Probe Of Campaign Of Calumny

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, has asked the Department of Security Services (SSS) to probe the false allegations and sustained campaign of calumny” against him.

In the letter dated January 9, 2023, addressed to the Director General of the DSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, Gbajabiamila lamented a sustained regime of smear campaigns against him.

He, therefore, requested the security agency to investigate and fish out those spreading falsehoods agaisnt him.

According to Premium Times, the letter was titled “Request for Investigation of False Allegations and Sustained Campaign of Calumny Against my Person by Unknown Elements.”

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, therefore, requested “prompt intervention” of security agencies in the matter.

In the letter, Gbajabiamila said: “Over the past six months, unknown individuals or groups have made a sustained effort using social media to spread unfounded allegations of corruption, malfeasance, and abuse of office against my person. This campaign of calumny has gotten progressively more aggressive in tone and content over the last month, thus necessitating this letter.

“I have served in the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the past two decades, first in the legislature, where I rose to the position of the Speaker of the House of Representatives and now in the executive as Chief of Staff to the President. In that time, my efforts to ensure probity in the management of public resources are well documented. As Speaker of the House of Representatives, I presided over the national budget for all ministries, departments and agencies for four years without blemish.

“While it is my inclination to ignore these attacks as part of the usual mischief of politics, my position as Chief of Staff to the President compels me to act because falsehoods left unchallenged soon take on the toga of truth. Furthermore, the aggressive escalation of these attacks suggests that the perpetrators of these attacks will continue until they are held to account. For these reasons, the stoic silence I have maintained on this matter thus far will no longer suffice.

“I am satisfied that I have not acted in any way to warrant or justify these attacks. Therefore, I am requesting your office to investigate the sources and substance of these false allegations. Rather than hide behind the anonymity of the internet, let my accusers be unmasked to substantiate their claims or face the consequences of their libel against me.”

Story continues below advertisement

The letter indicated that “a selection of some of the more egregious attacks of the past few months” were attached to aid security agencies in their investigations.”