Forget 2027 Presidency – Bode George Tells Atiku

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has urged ex-Vice President, Atiku Abubakar to reconsider his political aspirations for the 2027 Presidential election.

Speaking to journalists at his Lugard office in Lagos on Wednesday, George suggested that Atiku, who would be 81 years old in 2027, is too advanced in age to effectively govern the country.

George opined that Atiku should instead assume a mentorship role for younger politicians, rather than eyeing the 2027 contest.

He stressed the importance of the PDP being definitive about zoning the Presidency to the South for the 2027 elections, considering the North has completed its eight-year term.

George said, “No other party is as entrenched and national in all concepts than the PDP. In 2027 I can’t tell anybody not to contest but our party must be definitive that the Presidency must remain in the South since the North has finished its eight years.”

He also touched upon the formation of a mega party, advising those within the PDP who are championing this cause to desist, reaffirming the PDP’s status as a national entity and its unwillingness to be part of any mega party alliance.

In addition to his comments on the presidency, George addressed the current security challenges in Nigeria.

He called on President Bola Tinubu to convene a meeting of retired military officers to brainstorm and develop solutions to the nation’s security woes.

He emphasized the urgent need for President Tinubu to take decisive action in tackling the rising insecurity.

Reflecting on the security situation, George described it as “horrendous and heart-rending,” and expressed sympathy for President Tinubu, who is facing a “deluge of crises.”

He suggested that the implementation of state police could be a viable solution to the security challenges and urged the President to consider the 2014 National Confab report commissioned by former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

The elder statesman condemned the recent murder of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State and the kidnapping of school pupils, calling these acts sacrilegious.

He concluded by stating that the issue of insecurity transcends party lines and affects all Nigerians, emphasizing that resolution is possible with honesty and commitment from those in power.