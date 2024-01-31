Assembly Explosion: Court Orders Arrest Of Fubara’s Chief Of Staff, Others

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the arrest of Edison Ehie, the Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, in connection with the burning of the state House of Assembly.

Alongside Ehie, the court also issued arrest warrants for Jinjiri Bala, Happy Benedict, Progress Joseph, Adokiye Oyagiri, and Chibuike Peter, also known as Rambo, for their alleged involvement in criminal activities.

This development follows an explosion at the Rivers State Assembly complex on October 30, 2023, amidst reported impeachment attempts against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Governor Fubara’s loyalists were allegedly behind the incident.

Justice Bolaji Olajuwon of the Federal High Court in Abuja had previously remanded Chime Ezebalike, Lukman Oladele, Kenneth Goodluck Kpasa, Osiga Donald, and Ochueja Thankgod last Thursday in a related case.

They face seven charges, including alleged terrorism offenses, for their roles in the invasion, vandalism, and arson of the Rivers State House of Assembly during the political crisis in Port Harcourt last October.

While Edison Ehie’s involvement was noted in the case, he was not listed among the initial defendants.

This new directive comes from an ex-parte application brought by the Inspector General of Police, naming Ehie and the five others as defendants.

The application, based on Sections 37, 113, 114, 84, and 184 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, Section 35 of the 1999 Constitution, and Section 32 of the Police Act 2020, accuses the defendants of conspiracy, arson, terrorism, attempted murder, and the murder of Superintendent of Police Bako Agbashim and five other police informants.

Justice Emeka Nwite, presiding over the new application, issued the warrant of arrest against the defendants on Wednesday, marking a significant step in the ongoing investigation and legal proceedings related to the violent events at the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The judge held, “That the complainant’s application dated and filed 29th day of January 2024 is granted as prayed.

“That an order of this Honourable Court is hereby made issuing a warrant of arrest against Ehie, Bala, Benneth, Joseph, Oyagiri, and Chibuike (aka Rambo) fleeing defendants in the case.”