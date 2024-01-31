Amotekun Arrests 31 Suspects For Alleged Kidnapping, Other Crimes In Ondo

31 people have been taken into custody by the Western Nigeria Security Network, Amotekun Corps, in Ondo state.

Naija News reports that the suspects were arrested for a variety of alleged offenses throughout the state’s 18 Local Government Areas.

Announcing the development while parading the suspects, the Commander of the Amotekun corps, Mr Adetunji Adeleye, detailed that the suspects were arrested for offences including alleged kidnapping, illegal possession of firearms and those that specialised in breaking of shops and houses.

The commander declared that the corps will not back down from its efforts to purge the state of criminal elements.

Additionally, he declared that the government was unwavering in its resolve to guarantee that citizens, farmers, investors, and commuters could travel across the state freely without fear of being attacked by criminals.

Adeleye further disclosed that the state’s security agency chiefs had received instructions from the administration of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to root out offenders who were disturbing the peace of the state.

He said, “We want to reassure the good people of Ondo State that Amotekun is intact and we will continue our 24-hour patrol.

“We will continue to track all criminals from the cities to the forest reserves and ensure that travellers are not molested.”