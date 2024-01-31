2023 AFCON Top Scorers Ahead Of Quarter-Finals

The 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) has produced a series of fond memories and one of those is the interesting number of goals that have been recorded.

So far in the 2023 AFCON, Emilio Nsue who plays for the Spanish lower league club, Intercity, and Equatorial Guinea is currently the highest goalscorer in the tournament.

The 34-year-old winger has scored five goals in four games for Equatorial Guinea who finished top of Group A ahead of Nigeria and Ivory Coast.

Unfortunately, the veteran footballer will not have the chance to add more goals to his tally following their exit from the tournament in the round of 16.

Also, Mostafa Mohamed of Egypt who had scored four goals in the tournament before he and his teammates were knocked out will not be able to add to his tally.

Hence, Gelson Dala of Angola who is also on four goals has a big chance of overtaking Nsue if he manages to score two goals against Nigeria in the quarter-final clash at 6 p.m. on Friday, February 2.

Below are the highest goalscorers in the 2023 AFCON ahead of the quarter-finals stage:

1. Emilio Nsue (Five goals, Equatorial Guinea).

2. Egypt’s Mostafa Mohamed and Angola’s Gelson Dala (four goals).

3. Algeria’s Baghdad Bounedjah, Burkina Faso’s Bertrand Traoré, Mali’s Sinayoko, and Angola’s Mabululu Paciência (3 goals).

4. Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman, Ghana’s Jordan Ayew, Senegal’s Lamine Camara, Cape Verde’s Mendes da Graça, Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus, and South Africa’s Themba Zwane (two goals).