You Are Making Mockery Of The Christian Faith – Solomon Buchi Knocks Yul Edochie

Self-acclaimed life coach, Solomon Buchi has shared his thoughts on the online church opened by controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie.

Recall that Edochie had earlier announced the launching of his online church called True Salvation Ministry.

The thespian conducted the inaugural church service on his YouTube channel on Sunday.

Reacting to Edochie’s latest feat, Buchi insisted that he might need intensive mental care.

Speaking via a post shared on his social media page, Buchi opined that Edochie is making a mockery of the Christian faith and that his ministry is an embarrassment to Christians.

He urged the thespian to seek repentance and healing first for committing adultery before opening a church.

According to him, ‘’Yul Edochie is making a caricature of the Christian faith. From cheating on his wife, getting another woman pregnant and being caught, to claiming polygamy is normal and okay, and now to open a ‘ministry’ claiming God called him. No doubt, God can call anyone, but there’s a whole structure to the logistics of starting a ministry.

“Who is Yul Edochie’s spiritual father? What church does he even currently attend? Who discipled him? In the past months, he’s been involved in adultery and polygamy, which the Lord can forgive, but why is his ministry launch so close to a vulnerable season, for which he needs repentance and healing?

“Yul has been through quite a lot in the past months, and he might need intensive mental care. This charade isn’t helping and all he needs is Jesus and reflective time to morph into a better man. It’s hard to tell if his ‘ministry’ is sarcastic or real, but whatever it is, it is still embarrassing to the Christian faith. Get your life and family together first, Yul.”