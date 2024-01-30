Stop Your Cheap Blackmail, Allow Tinubu, Umahi Construct Nigerian Roads – Ohanaeze Warns Contractors

Igbo group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has warned contractors to desist from hindering President Bola Tinubu-led administration from providing quality roads through the Ministry of Works.

The group alleged that some contractors are bent on discrediting the sincere labour and commitment of the administration to fix the deplorable roads across the country.

Speaking via a press statement issued by the group’s Secretary General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Ohanaeze urged the contractors to put an end to their disruptive behaviour and allow the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi focus on his mission of maintaining the promising option of “Concrete Technology in road construction.

The group said, “Let it be known to all that any further endeavors to fund faceless groups and media outlets with the sole purpose of maligning, slandering, or propagating a campaign of calumny against Senator Umahi, the Minister of Works, will be met with swift legal action. In the name of peace.

“Ndigbo and all well-meaning Nigerians stand united in applauding President Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to rebuilding and revitalizing Nigerian roads, as evidenced by his unwavering support and approval of the initiatives put forth by Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi.

“Let us stand firm against unwarranted attacks and work harmoniously for the advancement and betterment of our great nation.

“The unwavering voice of the Igbo vehemently condemns the futile and deceitful attempts by corrupt contractors to engage in baseless attacks against the government. These disgruntled contractors, displeased with the shift towards cement and concrete technology in road construction, have shamelessly resorted to cheap blackmail. It is with utmost certainty that we declare the allegations of a 9.3bn payment to a microfinance bank as false and unauthorized, as inaccurately reported by an online newspaper”.