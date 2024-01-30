Senate Declares Two Days Break For Lawmakers Over Bye-election Campaign Activities

President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday declared that lawmakers will not be sitting for two days.

The short holiday, he noted, was given to allow the members to actively participate in the campaign for the bye-elections on 3 February in certain states.

According to the Senate Standing Rule, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays are designated as the official days for holding plenary sessions.

After a break of approximately 30 days for Christmas, the members of the upper chamber reconvened today.

Naija News understands that the plenary today began at around 11:25 am and lasted for about five hours, including a two-hour closed-door session from 12:20 pm to 2:25 pm.

During the plenary, Akpabio welcomed his colleagues and emphasized the importance of delivering good governance.

He also encouraged his colleagues to collaborate with President Bola Tinubu to achieve this goal.

Akpabio subsequently informed the lawmakers that the next plenary will be held on Tuesday, 6 February when the senators would have actively participated in the campaign for the bye-election in their respective constituencies.

“In view of the elections in about 36 constituencies in the country, coming up on Saturday, both the House of Representatives and the distinguished chamber of the Senate, we have agreed that we have less than 48 hours to partake in the campaigns which will close on Thursday by midnight.

“And therefore, this Senate stands adjourned to the 6th day of February 2024 at 11 a.m. prompt,” Akapbio said.