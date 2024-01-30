Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 30th January, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 30th January 2024.

The PUNCH: Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Monday killed two Ekiti State monarchs on the Ipao-Oke Ako Road. This was as civil society groups, under the aegis of the Civil Society Joint Action Group, said 17,469 Nigerians were abducted under the Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Tinubu administrations from 2019 to date.

Vanguard: Kidnappers and terrorists, at the weekend, got more daring in their deadly activities, as they struck at the Sabo Lugbe axis, along Airport Road and Karmo district of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, abducting four persons in separate attacks and vanishing into the Kuje forest and the Karmo hills and bushes with their victims.

The Nation: It was a busy day for security agencies yesterday as the battle against bandits and kidnappers raged on. The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft killed 15 terrorists along the Kwiga-Kampamin Doka axis in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Guardian: The ban on styrofoam and single-use plastics to curb pollution by the Lagos State government may have been welcomed by many considering the menace they cause to the environment, but implementation becomes a challenge without the involvement of stakeholders in the value chain.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.