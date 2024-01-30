Nigeria Reveals Next Line Of Action As Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso Dump ECOWAS

The federal government of Nigeria has expressed its readiness to engage in dialogue with the military governments in Mali, Niger Republic and Burkina Faso over the recent decision by the three countries to dump the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Naija News recalls the three countries on Sunday, announced their immediate withdrawal from the ECOWAS bloc, a decision that has spread diplomatic shock waves across the region.

Amidst the development, the Nigerian government has expressed sadness but says the country remains open to talks with the three affected countries.

The country says it stands with ECOWAS in its resolve to promote peace, prosperity, and democracy in the West African sub-region.

The position of Nigeria was made known in a statement on Monday by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli.

“For half a century, ECOWAS has worked to promote peace, prosperity, and democracy in the region. Nigeria stands with ECOWAS to emphasise due process and shared commitment to protect and strengthen the rights and welfare of all citizens of Member States.

“Nigeria has worked sincerely and in good faith to reach out to all members of the ECOWAS family to resolve the difficulties being faced. It is now clear that those seeking to quit the Community do not share that same good faith.

“Instead, unelected leaders engage in a public posturing to deny their people the sovereign right to make fundamental choices over their freedom of movement, freedom to trade, and freedom to choose their own leaders.

“Nigeria remains open for engagement with Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger so that all the people of the region can continue to enjoy the economic benefits and democratic values that ECOWAS embraces,” the statement read in part.