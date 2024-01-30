Nasarawa LG Elections Postponed Indefinitely

The local government election in Nasarawa State, which was originally scheduled for August 31, 2024, has been indefinitely postponed.

The postponement was confirmed in a statement issued on Monday by the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) chairman, Barrister Ayuba Usman Wandai.

Speaking during a meeting with members of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Lafia yesterday, Wandai said the postponement is a result of a legal challenge to the election.

Naija News understands that NASIEC had received a court summons from the Federal High Court in Lafia, filed by Paul A. John and 12 others against the Nasarawa State House of Assembly and NASIEC, challenging certain sections of the Nasarawa State Local Government Election Law 2018 and the Local Government Council’s Elections Guidelines 2024.

After carefully studying the summons and its implications for the successful conduct of the 2024 local government elections, the commission decided to indefinitely postpone the exercise.

NASIEC has since instructed its lawyers to seek an accelerated hearing of the matter in order to resume normal election activities.

“Pursuant to the above, the Commission has decided to postpone indefinitely all scheduled activities leading to the conduct of the 31st August 2024 Local Government Councils Elections,” the NASIEC chairman said, according to Leadership.