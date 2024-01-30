‘Men Will Always Cheat Till Kingdom Comes’ – Actor, Baba Tee

Popular actor and comedian, Babatunde Bernard Tayo, also known as Baba Tee, has asserted that infidelity is inherent to men.

In his perspective, men are predisposed to cheating, considering it an ingrained behaviour akin to a “man’s second nature.”

These remarks were made during the latest episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, where he engaged in dialogue alongside co-host Nedu, also recognized as Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, an actor in the entertainment industry.

Baba Tee emphasized that cheating doesn’t necessarily imply a lack of love for one’s partner.

“A man will always cheat till thy kingdom comes. Even when a man is cheating, his mind is still with his partner. Cheating is men’s next skin, whether you like it or not,” he said.

He remarked that any woman who isn’t comfortable with a husband who cheats should contemplate marrying a robot, which she can control, or prepare herself for a lonely life.

How My Best Friend, Seyi Law Stole My Joke – Baba Tee

Nigerian comic actor, Baba Tee, has alleged that popular standup comedian Seyi Law appropriated his joke without obtaining permission.

He disclosed that he and Seyi Law were once close friends, but their relationship soured when he discovered the comedian’s dubious actions.

Baba Tee shared details of the betrayal and other personal issues while appearing as a guest on The Honest Bunch podcast, co-hosted by OAP Nedu Wazobia. The actor recounted how a mutual friend, Omo Jesu, alerted him to Seyi Law using his jokes at an Ayo Makun comedy show.

Upon learning that Seyi Law had incorporated one of his jokes into the open mic segment of the show, Baba Tee admitted he couldn’t believe it until he witnessed it firsthand.

Baba Tee said, “My best friend was Seyi Law; we were very close. One day na hin Omo Jesu call me, say ‘Hello Baba Tee, Seyi don dey use your joke here oh’. I say ‘what joke, which material hin use?’

“He say the material him use na that class wey you give joke…. Hin don dey talk am for AY Live, hin dey take do open mic. Until when him render my joke for where I dey, for my presence, my intellectual property!”