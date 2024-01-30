Jubilation As LNG-powered Cargo Vessel Arrives Lagos (Photos)

The first Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)-powered cargo vessel to sail to West Africa arrived at the Lekki Deep Seaport on Monday.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state on New media, Jubril Gawat, made this known in a post via his X handle.

He disclosed that the vessel, named CMA CGM Scandola, is 14,812 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) and has a length overall (LOA) of 366 meters and a width of 51 meters.

It is also the biggest cargo vessel to berth in Nigeria, days after the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) announced the berthing of Maersk Edrine at the Lekki Deep Seaport. The Maersk Edrine is 13,092 TEUs, LOA of 367 meters and 48 in terms of width.

Gawat said Governor Sanwo-Olu along with key stakeholders witnessed the arrival.

He wrote: “Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other stakeholders today witnessed the arrival of CMA CGM SCANDOLA, an LNG-powered 14,812 TEUs container vessel, has berthed at the Lagos Lekki Deep Sea Port – Nigeria’s most modern and deepest seaport.”

Also reacting on the arrival of the vessel via his official X handle, Sanwo-Olu said the “CMA CGM SCANDOLA is the first LNG-powered container vessel to sail to West Africa, arriving in Tema before making its mark at Lekki Port”.

The governor said Lekki Deep Sea Port is the only port in Nigeria with the facilities to receive such large container vessels.

He added: “I’m proud of the Lekki Deep Sea Port, Lekki Freeport Terminal, and CMA CGM for elevating Nigeria’s maritime industry. The key to economic prosperity lies within the Lekki Economic Zone.”

See the photos below.