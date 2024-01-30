BREAKING: Senate Summons Security Chiefs Amid Escalating Insecurity In Nigeria

The Nigerian Senate has called upon security chiefs for a meeting in response to the escalating insecurity in the country, with a specific date for the interaction to be determined later.

After a closed-door meeting lasting over three hours, the senate expressed its condemnation of the rising occurrences of kidnappings, banditry, and the outright murder of innocent citizens by criminals.

The Senate Leader, Michael Bamidele Opeyemi, revealed that all 109 senators sponsored the insecurity motion due to its importance.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, in his remarks, expressed deep concern over the ongoing banditry and kidnappings.

He highlighted that the situation has escalated to the extent where intermediaries are facilitating ransom payments on behalf of kidnappers.

Akpabio vehemently condemned recent attacks by bandits in Plateau and the gas explosion in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

Akpabio also mentioned that a specific date will be decided for the security chiefs to appear before the Senate.

The lawmakers paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the attacks and the Ibadan explosion by observing a one-minute silence before adjourning until Tuesday, February 6, 2024.