Attah: Stop Insulting The Man Who Salvaged Your Political Career – Akpan Warns Akpabio

Former lawmaker in the Old Cross River State, Otuekong Thomas Akpan has urged the Senate’s president, Godswill Akpabio to desist from insulting former Akwa Ibom State governor, Obong Victor Attah.

Akpan warned that if Akpabio failed to comply with his demand he would face dire consequences from the people in his political career.

Akpan who is the Deputy Leader of Akwa Ibom North-East (Uyo) Consultative Forum, made the claim yesterday.

According to him, Akpabio insulted Obong Attah when he recently declared that the state never witnessed genuine development until he became governor.

He argued that Attah played a prominent role in boosting the political career of Akpabio, hence the senate president must desist from soiling his benefactor’s name.

He said: “Let me on behalf of entire people of Akwa Ibom warn Akpabio to stop insulting Obong Attah, former governor and undisputed father of modern Akwa Ibom State.

“It is insulting, unthinkable for Akpabio to say publicly that Akwa Ibom never experienced what he described as “real development” until when he (Akpabio) became the governor of the state in 2007.

“This is unacceptable. What real development did Akwa Ibom people experience during Akpabio’s time as governor other than kidnapping and killing people indiscriminately.

“For instance, it was during Akpabio’s reign as governor that now late Maj-Gen Edet Akpan was kidnapped from the church to be killed if not for the intervention of the Defence Headquarters at Abuja.

“Akpabio should know that without Obong Attah salvaging him by appointing him commissioner in his administration for six years, Akpabio would not see the light of the day talk more of being the Senate President today.”

“It is on record that Obong Attah established land mark projects such as Ibom Aiport, Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Course, Gas Processing Project, major highways, Akwa Ibom Master Plan.

“We know of Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation, Ibom Power Plant, Akwa Ibom Property and Investment Company Limited, Anchor Insurance, reactivated Moribund Champion Breweries and many other legacy projects.”