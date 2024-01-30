APC Speaks On Purported Plans To Unseat Ganduje As Yahaya Bello’s Posters Flood Abuja

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, has debunked purported plans to unseat the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Naija News reported that the posters of the immediate past governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, were seen on major streets in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), especially around the Federal Secretariat and on walls and fences of structures around the APC national secretariat along Blantyre Street, Wuse 2, Abuja.

The picture of Yahaya was adorned with the inscription “APC Next Level. Alhaji Yahaya Bello as APC National Chairman. Leading the Change, Building a Stronger APC.”

Party sources who spoke to The Nation said the move to unseat the incumbent chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje, was being orchestrated both within and outside the party.

It was also gathered that the latest move was a plot by some elements within the party from the North Central zone to regain the office of the national chairman, which was lost to North West, where Ganduje hails from.

However, Felix, who spoke to Vanguard on the development, asked Bello to allow the Ganduje-led National Working Committee NWC to focus on strengthening the party rather than distracting it with posters of himself vying for National Chairman of the party.

While Bello has not declared such ambition, Morka said there was no vacancy in the APC national secretariat, and affirmed the loyalty of the NWC to Ganduje.