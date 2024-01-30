2023 AFCON: Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga Supports Angola Against Nigeria

Real Madrid midfielder, Eduardo Camavinga, has shown his support for his ancestral home, Angola, ahead of their clash with the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2023 AFCON.

Angola had a fairytale run in the 2023 AFCON group stage, and it seems Eduardo Camavinga has been following their progress closely.

Recall that the Sable Antelopes drew 1-1 with Algeria, defeated Mauritania 3-2, and closed the group stage by defeating Burkina Faso 2-0. Hence, they finished at the top of Group D with 7 points in three games.

They knocked Namibia out of the tournament in round 16 with a 3-0 scoreline to prove that their run in the group stage was not a fluke.

With that, they earned a date with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, who recorded two wins and a draw to finish second in Group A.

Recall that the Eagles also defeated five times champions, Cameroon 2-0 in the round of 16 to book themselves a place in the quarter-finals.

After knocking out Cameroon and securing a date with the Angolan side, the official X page of the Sable Antelopes wrote: “Bring them”.

Eduardo Camavinga, whose father is an Angolan, liked the post to prove that he is following and supporting the team to go all the way against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Note that the 21-year-old Real Madrid midfielder was born in a refugee camp in Cabinda, Angola, in 2002 to an Angolan-Congolese father and a Congolese mother who fled the civil war in DR Congo.

When he was two years old, he and his family moved to France where he developed his football skills to the extent of playing for the biggest club in the world, Real Madrid, and the France national team.

Camavinga might be watching in Spain when the Super Eagles of Nigeria take on Angola in the quarter-finals stage of the 2023 AFCON at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny by 6 p.m. on Friday, February 2.