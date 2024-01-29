Wike’s Ex-Chief Of Staff Absent As Fubara Reassigns Portfolio To Re-appointed Commissioners

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has reassigned re-appointed commissioners to their previous portfolios.

Fubara made this known on Monday during the swearing-in of Edison Ehie as his Chief of Staff and five others as Special Advisers at the Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s office in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

He, however, directed the Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo, to reassign the re-appointed commissioners who were present at the swearing-in ceremony today.

Fubara instructed that the portfolios be reassigned to those eight out of the nine reappointed commissioners who were present.

The only absentee was the former Commissioner for Special Projects, Emeka Woke, who was also the Chief of Staff to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), during his tenure as governor for 8 years.

Governor Fubara tasked the reappointed Commissioners not to resume their offices with the intention to destroy his administration.

The governor challenged the appointees to do the things that their children would be proud of and contribute to the development of the state.