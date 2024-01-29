Tinubu Celebrates Archbishop John Onaiyekan On 80th Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has commemorated with Archbishop John Onaiyekan as he celebrates his 80th birthday on Monday.

In a statement released on Monday by presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu hailed the ‘exceptional religious leader’ for using his position as a cleric to fight for the downtrodden and speaking against societal ills.

Naija News reports that the president further commended Cardinal Onaiyekan for his sacrifices and efforts in peace-building in Nigeria over the years.

The statement by Ngelale read, “President Bola Tinubu sends hearty felicitations to His Eminence, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, emeritus Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, as he marks his 80th birthday today, January 29.

“Cardinal Onaiyekan was the Archbishop of Abuja from 1994 to 2019 and also served as president of the Christian Association of Nigeria, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, and Bishop of Ilorin.

“President Tinubu celebrates the exceptional religious leader who has used his calling not only to preach the good gospel of Jesus Christ, but also followed his example by fighting for the downtrodden and speaking out against the ills in society, yet remains unbending in the pursuit of peace and unity in Nigeria.

“The President thanks His Eminence for his sacrifices and efforts in peace-building in Nigeria over the years, assuring him that his hope and prayers for a glorious and united Nigeria will be made manifest. President Tinubu wishes His Eminence more prosperous years in the Lord’s Vineyard.”