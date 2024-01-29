Super Eagles Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali Gives Update On Injury

The Super Eagles’ goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has admitted that he is still feeling pain from the knock he suffered during Nigeria’s 2023 AFCON round of 16 clash with Cameroon on Saturday, January 27.

Stanley Nwabali, who was an unknown figure in the Super Eagles fold ahead of the 2023 AFCON, has suddenly become a household name in the team thanks to his performance so far at the tournament.

The 27-year-old Chippa United goalkeeper was expected to be a backup goalkeeper for Francis Uzoho who is believed to be prone to making avoidable errors in goal. But Nwabali has been able to play his way into the hearts of the Super Eagles coaching crew and Nigerian fans in a very short period.

So far in the 2023 AFCON, the former Enyimba of Aba goalkeeper has played in all Eagles’ matches, keeping three clean sheets and conceding just a goal.

Unfortunately, Stanley Nwabali wasn’t able to complete the game between Nigeria and Cameroon on January 27 after suffering a knock from Georges-Kevin N’Koudou while attempting to get hold of the ball after a cross into the eighteen-yard box.

The knock forced him to stay on the pitch for minutes as he received treatment from the Super Eagles’ medical team before he was taken off and replaced by Francis Uzoho in the 80th minute.

Since then, most Nigerian football enthusiasts have been wondering about the severity of the injury and whether he would be available for the Eagles’ quarter-final clash with Angola on February 2.

Jose Peseiro said the goalkeeper whose knee was tapped after the round of 16 clash, would be subjected to more scans to ascertain the extent of the injury.

While in an interview with journalists at a mixed zone in Ivory Coast, Stanley Nwabali said: “I’ll be fine but I’m still feeling pain. For the next game, I don’t know. Maybe I’ll wait for the doctors but I wish to come back.”