Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 29th January, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 29th January 2024.

The PUNCH: There are strong indications that a shortage of tracking equipment is hindering police investigations into kidnapping incidents in the country. Top sources in the Nigeria Police Force on Sunday told our correspondents that the police had continued to rely on the state-of-the-art tracking device belonging to the Department of State Services resulting in long delays in investigations and arrest of abductors.

Vanguard: The military regimes in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger yesterday announced their immediate withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, saying it had become a threat to member states.

The Guardian: The West African regional bloc, ECOWAS, for the first time since its existence, witnessed an abrupt pull out of three countries at the same time yesterday, as Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger announced their exit. These countries did so on the grounds that after 49 years, the bloc no longer pursues the interests of its people but is influenced by foreign powers. They also criticised ECOWAS over the sanctions imposed on them as part of efforts to reverse the coups in their countries.

Daily Trust: The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Sunday said it was ready for “a negotiated solution” after Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger quit the sub-regional body. The military juntas in the three countries had, earlier yesterday, announced their withdrawal from the ECOWAS with immediate effect.

