New Kogi Governor, Ododo Allegedly Approves Establishment Of ‘Office Of Immediate Past Governor’

The newly-inaugurated Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, has allegedly approved the establishment of the “Office of Immediate Past Governor.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate for Dekina/Bassa Fender Constituency in the 2023 elections, Austin Okai, made the claim in a post via his official X handle on Monday.

Okai stated that the new office will be domiciled in the Government House in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

Naija News learned that the new office will be occupied by the immediate past Governor of the state, Yahaya Bello.

Recall that Ododo was sworn in on Saturday, January 27, barely three months after he was elected to take over from Yahaya Bello, who has completed his second term in office.

In his inaugural speech, the new governor boasted that the state, under his leadership, will soon be on the world tourism map.

Ododo expressed his determination to transform Kogi State into an appealing investment destination for both local and international investors.

The Governor emphasized that his administration will adopt an aggressive, deliberate, and strategic approach to create an attractive business environment.

Ododo believes that Kogi State possesses all the necessary resources to fulfil Nigeria’s vision of becoming the industrial hub of the global south.

The state, he said, is blessed with abundant mineral resources and natural wonders, including the convergence of two major African rivers, the Niger and Benue.

According to him, these vast water bodies can be utilized for transportation, agriculture, and tourism purposes.

Additionally, Ododo boasts that Kogi State’s numerous rivers and dams provide the potential to sustain year-round food production, enabling farming activities in all seasons.