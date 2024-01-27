Kogi Governor, Ododo Appoints Cabinet Members On First Day In Office

The newly sworn-in Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has nominated members of his cabinet and other top aides on his first day in office.

Naija News reports that Ododo was sworn in as the 5th elected governor of Kogi State on Saturday afternoon in Lokoja, the state capital.

In his inaugural speech to the people of the State, Ododo announced the nomination of some Commissioners to be forwarded to the State House of Assembly for prompt confirmation as members of the State Executive Council (SEC).

According to the Leadership, the Commissioner-nominees were major members of the immediate past administration of Governor Yahaya Bello, and their appointment is with immediate effect

They include the former Secretary to the State Government, Folashade Ayoade Arike, Kingsley Fanwo, and Deedat Salami Ozigi, among other aides appointed.

With his swearing-in, Ododo has become the 5th executive governor of Kogi state.

The event had in attendance the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Ododo’s predecessor, Yahaya Bello, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje and other top members of the party.