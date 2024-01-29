‘I Don’t Make Empty Threats’ – El-Rufai’s Son’s Wife Warns Instagram User

Aisha Habibu, the second wife of Bello El-Rufai, son of the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has publicly criticized an Instagram user and others for meddling in her marital affairs.

This rebuke follows a comment made by an Instagram user named Zainab, questioning why Aisha is rarely seen in public with her husband or posts about him on social media.

Aisha Habibu, who tied the knot with Bello El-Rufai in 2023, is an established entrepreneur managing multiple businesses.

She is the daughter of Colonel Habibu Shuaibu, the former Military Administrator of Plateau and Niger states, while Bello is a newly elected member of the House of Representatives from Kaduna North.

In response, Aisha said, “Because my marriage isn’t for your consumption.

Aisha then shared screenshots of the comments, saying, “Have we dropped this low as a society? Every day, I will pray for my Arewa brothers and sisters to find life. Let gossip and scandal not overtake you.

“It appears that my husband’s publicity has misled you into believing I owe you something or that I tolerate this level of intrusion and disrespect.

“This is clearly a burner account, so I will spare myself the effort of figuring out who you are, but please locate me in public and teach me how to ‘publicly love’ to my face. I dare you.

Story continues below advertisement

“Also, a PSA for anyone who wants to be a scapegoat. I make no empty threats. You will only deal with me. In-person, not online. Please, let sleeping dogs lie.”