PDP, State Governors Felicitates Fubara On 49th Birthday

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended its congratulations to Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on the occasion of his 49th birthday.

Naija News understands that Fubara turns 49 years old today, January 28, 2024.

In a statement released on Sunday through the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, PDP praised the Rivers State Governor, describing him as a humble, intelligent, and visionary leader who represents the collective aspirations of the people of his state.

The PDP commended Governor Fubara’s leadership capacity, particularly in swiftly implementing impactful development programs and projects that align with the party’s vision and manifesto.

The statement added: “On this special day, the PDP felicitates with Governor Fubara and prays to God to continue to protect and keep him in good health, sound mind and vitality in the service of humanity.”

Similarly, the PDP Governors Forum congratulated the governor on the auspicious occasion.

In a distinct communique made available to journalists on Sunday by the Director General of the forum, Cyril Maduabum, the state leaders expressed that the governor, along with his family, friends, and indeed, all the people of Rivers State, extend their heartfelt appreciation to the Almighty God for his existence, well-being, and sagacity in leading the affairs of the state in Rivers.

It added: “The Forum delightfully celebrates His Excellency’s January 25, 2024, Supreme Court victory, a unique birthday gift that has created the environment to fulfil his vision.

“We are proud to mention his immediate initiatives on the assumption of office as Governor of Rivers State through life-impacting projects in education, trade and investment drive, civil service employment, improved workers’ welfare, healthcare service delivery, SME funding, security, and safety – a wholesome transformation strategy for impactful service.

“This progress is also being felt in the road construction and rehabilitation linking many Local Governments and urban renewal, youth and women empowerment, among others.

“The Forum acknowledges his wisdom in insisting on a peaceful atmosphere in Rivers State, a prerequisite for societal upliftment and economic growth.

“The Forum assures him of our unalloyed support at all times as he presides over the affairs of state.”