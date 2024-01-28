God Promoted Me Through PDP – Governor Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, attributed his life’s successes and political elevation to divine intervention by God.

Governor Fubara emphasized that his political journey was initiated by God, who influenced the hearts of leaders and members of his political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to unite in presenting him as their gubernatorial candidate and secure victory in the election.

Fubara made these remarks during the 2024 Port Harcourt Holy Ghost Rally of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) held at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium on Sunday.

The theme of the rally, “Promotion for a purpose,” resonated deeply with the governor, as he described it as a personal gift that mirrors his own journey.

Fubara said, “I was promoted by God first, through my party and the leaders. So, promotion comes from God and God alone.

“Let me take the theme of the rally to be a personal gift from RCCG because the theme is not different from my story.

“I have a thanksgiving in my place where I will return this wonderful success in thanksgiving to the only person (God) who will make it permanent and forever.”

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, for his love for Rivers State, evident in the selection of Port Harcourt for the special Holy Ghost Rally and blessings at the beginning of each year.

Governor Fubara pledged the government’s continued support to ensure the rally’s success in the State.

He urged RCCG to keep praying for his administration to achieve its governance objectives.

Subsequently, Governor Fubara proceeded to Saint Paul’s Anglican Church in his hometown of Opobo in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area to attend a service, thanking God for his victory at the Supreme Court and celebrating his 49th birthday anniversary.