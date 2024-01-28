Fresh Crisis Looms In Benue APC

In a dramatic turn of events within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, the APC senatorial candidate for Benue South in the 2023 elections, has filed a petition against the state party chairman, Austin Agada, alleging anti-party activities.

The petition, submitted at the party’s secretariat, calls for the immediate suspension and investigation of Agada.

Contained in a 13-page document dated January 22, 2024, and titled “Petition against anti-party activities by the Benue State APC Chairman and others, targeted at my candidature,” Onjeh accuses Agada of sabotaging the APC’s chances in the senatorial election.

He claims that the state chairman’s actions favoured the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Senator Patrick Abba Moro, who is also the current Senate Minority Leader.

Onjeh alleged a deliberate manipulation of the electoral process by Agada and his associates, leading to the APC losing the senatorial and presidential elections in Benue South, despite winning three out of four House of Representatives seats in the region.

This, according to Onjeh, is an unprecedented scenario in Nigeria’s election history.

The petition also accused Agada of using party funds to support opposition parties and candidates.

Onjeh claims that Agada held meetings with APC structures across the nine local governments in Benue South, directing them to work for the PDP’s Moro and allegedly withholding logistics on election day to impede APC agents.

These allegations, if proven true, could have serious implications for the APC in Benue State.

The petition has been forwarded to the APC’s National Working Committee (NWC) through the National Chairman for further action.

The APC at both the state and national levels will have to address these allegations promptly to resolve the internal discord and restore confidence among its members.