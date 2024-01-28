Buhari Ex-Aide, Ahmad Calls For Public Execution Of Kidnapper Linked To Nabeeha’s Murder

A former aide to the ex-president, Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, has made a strong call for the public execution of Mohammed Bello, the notorious kidnapper recently apprehended by the Nigerian Police Force in Abuja.

This statement comes in the wake of Bello’s arrest in connection with several high-profile kidnapping cases in the Federal Capital Territory, including the tragic abduction and murder of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar and other victims.

The police, in a significant breakthrough, captured 28-year-old Bello Mohammed during a raid at a hotel in Kaduna on January 20.

At the time of his arrest, he was found with N2.25 million, believed to be part of a ransom collection.

Upon interrogation, Mohammed confessed to his involvement in the kidnapping of a family in Bwari on January 2, among other crimes.

Ahmad wrote, “While I am aware that the law may not agree with me, but the public execution of that terrorist Mohammed Bello, the apprehended kidnapper involved in the kidnapping of #NajeebahAndHerSisters and murdering of Nabeehah and two others, could serve as a stern warning to the remaining members of his gang and other criminals across the country.

“The last time I checked, the maximum punishment for kidnapping was 10 years imprisonment under the Terrorism Act 2011.”