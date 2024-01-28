AFCON: Video Of Tinubu Celebrating Super Eagles’ Victory Against Cameroon Emerges

President Bola Tinubu, who is currently on a private visit to France, has been captured on camera celebrating the victory of the Super Eagles of Nigeria against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

The Nigerian leader was seen watching from the sides as the Eagles scored their first goal in the game.

He was also captured seated on a white sofa as people with him congratulated him after Ademola Lookman scored the second goal to seal Nigeria’s Round of 16 win against Cameroon at the ongoing 2023 AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast.

President Tinubu was full of smiles as those around him congratulated him.

Naija News recalls the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday, scaled through a resilient Indomitable Lions of Cameroon to book themselves a place in the quarter-finals of the 2023 AFCON courtesy of two goals from Atalanta forward, Ademola Lookman.

Nigeria started the 2023 AFCON round of 16 on a high as they got the match opener in the 12th minute of the highly tense encounter via the boots of Semi Ajayi but the goal was disallowed for offside after a VAR check.

The decision helped the Indomitable Lions to settle down into the game and played a very balanced match against the Super Eagles, especially in the midfield.

However, the Nigerian side looked more promising while surging forward and created more chances.

The Super Eagles’ efforts paid off in the 36th minute when Osimhen proved that he is more of a team player than a person seeking personal glory. He disorganized the defence of the Cameroonians with his body movement before he passed the ball to Ademola Lookman, who slotted it beautifully into the back of the net.

Lookman stepped up again and took full advantage of Calvin Bassey’s beautiful cross into the box to double the Eagles’ lead in the 90th minute.

Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Angola in the 2023 AFCON quarter-finals on February 2, 2024.