AFCON: ‘I Am Not Sure Of Playing Next Match’ – Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Nwabali Gives Injury Update

The man between the goalpost for Super Eagles since the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) commenced in Cote d’Ivoire, Stanley Nwabali, has expressed uncertainty about his fitness for Nigeria’s next match in the tournament.

Recall that Nwabali suffered a knee injury during Nigeria’s AFCON Round of 16 victory against Cameroon yesterday.

The collision occurred between Nwabali and Cameroon winger Georges Nkoudou. As a result, his teammate Francis Uzoho replaced him in the final 10 minutes of the match.

Naija News understand that after knocking out Cameroon in a 2-0 thriller on Saturday, Nigeria will now face Angola to progress to the next stage of the AFCON competition.

Reports, however, are that Nwabali has approximately one week to recover before the Super Eagles’ AFCON quarter-final clash with Angola, scheduled for next Friday.

Despite acknowledging that injuries are a part of the game, Nwabali remains hopeful that he will be fit to return to Jose Peseiro’s squad soon.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was OK before this game [Nigeria vs Cameroon]. But it [injury] happens. I will be fine. I don’t know [if I would be fit for the next game]. I will still come back,” Nwabali said in a post-match interview.