Pandemonium As Teacher Allegedly Flogs Student To Death In Lagos

A teacher at Araromi Ilogbo Secondary School in Oko Afo, Lagos, has reportedly flogged a student to death.

Naija News gathered that pandemonium erupted in the school as students protested the demise of their mate.

The incident was said to have occurred on Thursday when the deceased, identified as David Babadipo, was allegedly flogged by the teacher, whose name was given as Oluwale.

It was gathered that the 16-year-old, who had been ill for some days, was rushed to a hospital after he was flogged and was confirmed dead.

In the video, many pupils of the school could be seen running helter-skelter within the school compound and outside its premises.

Commenting on the video, an X user, Mama Sassy D, wrote, “This is my vicinity. They have started rioting already. The said teacher might not survive this period.”

However, a Facebook user, Esther Wusu, refuted the claim that the pupil was flogged to death, adding the name of the teacher given was that of the school’s vice principal.

“First and foremost, Mr Oluwale is a Vice Principal and he didn’t beat him for not paying attention in class because he doesn’t teach, he didn’t even beat him at all.

“That child has (sic) been sick since Tuesday and the parent didn’t take him to the hospital. It got worse yesterday afternoon after the break and they called his parent to come to pick him up,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, another Facebook user, Bangose Jide, in a post wrote, “Teacher beat (sic) David Babadipo, 16-year-old to death at Araromi-Ilogbo Senior Secondary School, Oko-Afo.

“The teacher is named Mr Olawale, (a) vice principal. The case has been reported to the Morogbo Police Station at Badagry Expressway, Lagos State. David Babadipo was a native of Ipoti Ekiti State.”