Lagos Police Reveals Identity Of Officer Caught In Viral Video Extorting Motorist

The Lagos State Police Command has disclosed that its officer caught in a viral video extorting money from a motorist is identified as ASP Luka Bashayi, serving at Ogudu Area Command.

Naija News reports that a video which went viral on X on Saturday showed the policeman telling the driver of the car, “make am N10,000 , sharp sharp and go now,” and the driver replied, “I no get.”

The officer was also heard calling out some digits in the video, which were suspected to be his account number.

An X user who shared the video and tagged the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, to it wrote, “Very hardworking Nigeria police officer, “do sharp sharp and go nw” u know the matter😅😅😭😭 #Princemoye1 see ur men.”

Commenting on the video, Adejobi, wrote, “This is not allowed, so shameful. It’s condemned. We need more info about this. We will fish him out.”

Giving updates on the issue, the Lagos State Police PRO, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed that the command’s Complaint Response Unit had started investigations on the matter.

He wrote, “We will not gloss over this. He is ASP Luka Bashayi, serving at Ogudu Area Command.

“Meanwhile, #Lagos_PoliceCRU has commenced actions on this.”