You Must Always Listen To Citizens’ Views On Your Policies – Jega Tells Tinubu

A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, has urged President Bola Tinubu to continuously evaluate its policies and their impact on citizens.

Speaking on Thursday at a summit in Abuja, Jega said the evaluation of policies would allow the Tinubu administration to get better understanding and work for the interest of citizenry.

The former INEC Chairman noted the adverse effects of executed policies like subsidy withdrawals and currency value on ordinary citizens.

According to him, it is important for the government to engage constructively with citizenry to influence government perceptions and improve policies for the citizens’ well-being.

He said: “Addressing policy matters and contributing to democratic governance in our country is crucial. We have observed that executed policies, like subsidy withdrawals, have adversely affected ordinary citizens.

“Engaging government officials is vital to understanding the rationale behind these decisions and uncovering their negative effects. Unfortunately, in our country, many policy makers tend to stay aloof from these opportunities.

“Staying away doesn’t contribute positively to governance. As a nation, we aspire to achieve good governance, reflecting on our past experiences and the desire for improvement. If policymakers refrain from engaging in these constructive dialogues, we still have a long way to go in terms of progress and development.”