We Demand The Immediate Removal Of Keyamo, Cardoso – Northern Youths

The Joint Action Committee of Northern Youth Associations has demanded the removal of the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo and the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Yemi Cardoso.

The group made the demand via a communique issued on Thursday and signed by its convener, Murtala Abubakar, Director of public Communication and Strategy, Hashim Tom Maiyashi, and Director, Gender Mobilization, Latifa Abdussalam.

The group praised the Northern caucus of the Senate but urged the lawmakers to seek the sack of the two appointees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

They urged the senate to give Tinubu a deadline to stop the relocation of some sectors of the CBN and Federal Airports Authority (FAAN) to Lagos.

According to them, “Given the magnitude of the decisions by the CBN and FAAN that demonstrate the unsuitability of their chief executives to preside over federal institutions, we urge our representatives to demand the immediate removal of the Governor of the CBN and the Minister of Aviation from their positions.

“This is not a punitive measure but an urgent step to restore public trust, ensure accountability, and uphold the constitutional integrity of key institutions that significantly influence our nation’s economic and administrative landscape.”

They added that the decisions that impact on the country’s economic and administrative landscape must be made with competence, transparency and adherence to constitutional principles.

“We call on our representatives in the National Assembly to exercise their full legislative oversight functions. We urge them to set a definite deadline for the executive to rescind the decisions related to the relocation of CBN departments and FAAN headquarters as well as to take proactive corrective measures”, the group added.