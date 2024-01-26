Rivers Assembly Overrides Fubara To Pass Four New Bills Into Law

In a bold legislative move, the Rivers State House of Assembly has overridden Governor Siminalayi Fubara‘s decision and passed four new bills into law.

This significant action took place during the plenary session on Friday at the House of Assembly Quarters.

The move came after the Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule, read out four letters from Governor Fubara in which he declined to give his assent to the new bills previously sent to him.

In a decisive response, the House invoked Section 100 subsection 5 of the constitution, which stipulates that the governor’s assent is not necessary for a bill to become law under certain conditions.

The section stated that “where the Governor withholds assent and the bill is again passed by two thirds majority, the bill shall become a law and the assent of the Governor shall not be required”.

Speaking further, the Speaker accused the governor of not planning to conduct local government elections in the state, saying “by the reasons given by the Governor it means he doesn’t plan to conduct local government elections in the state”.

Speaking further, he said, “the key thing here is that this law removes the power of the Governor to appoint Caretaker Committee Chairmen for the Local Governments, the Governor is not happy that we’re removing his powers to appoint caretaker chairmen”

The 4 Laws passed are:

1-The Rivers Local Government Amendment Law

2-The Rivers State Traditional Rulers Amendment Law

3-The Rivers State Advertisement and Use of State Owned Property Prohibition repeal law.

Story continues below advertisement

4- The Rivers State Funds Management and Financial Autonomy Law.