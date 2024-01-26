Relocation Of MDAs: ‘It Will Be Unpatriotic Of Me Not To Tell Tinubu The Truth’ – Ndume Fires Back At Critics

Chief Whip of the Senate, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has replied Kogi West senator, Sunday Karimi, following the latter’s remarks on Wednesday.

Karimi had earlier berated Ndume over his statement on relocating some critical Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) departments alongside the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to Lagos State.

Recall that Ndume, who represents Borno South at the Senate, said President Tinubu was being ill-advised by “Lagos boys” in the corridors of power.

However, Karimi had announced that Ndume’s statement does not represent the opinion of Northern senators.

But, speaking in response to Karimi’s comment, Ndume said he did not speak on behalf of the Northern senators or the Senate, but as a Northerner in support of the majority of Northerners.

“With all due respect, I did not speak on behalf of the Northern Senators, or the Senate but as a Northerner in support of the majority of Northerners and some Nigerians who are against the action of CBN Governor and the Minister of Aviation.

“A famous former American President said ‘Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president or any other public official, save exactly to the degree in which he himself stands by the country.

“It is patriotic to support him insofar as he efficiently serves the country. It is unpatriotic not to oppose him to the exact extent that by inefficiency or otherwise, he fails in his duty to stand by the country.

“In either event, it is unpatriotic not to tell the truth, whether about the president or anyone else,” Ndume said.

While quoting Theodore Roosevelt, Ndume added another quotation by the same great American President that: “To announce that there must be no criticism of the President, or that we are to stand by the President, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public.”