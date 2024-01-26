Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday 26th January, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Friday 26th January 2024.

The PUNCH: The Nigeria Labour Congress on Thursday tackled President Bola Tinubu over the economic hardship in the country, which it said was worsening. The President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, who faulted Tinubu’s economic reforms at the 21st Daily Trust Dialogue in Abuja, warned the President against heeding the advice of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

The Guardian: On the fateful day of September 10, 2023, Rabiu Musa embarked on a routine journey from his home in Jos to deliver a shipment of tomatoes to a client in the oil-rich city of Port-Harcourt. Little did he know that the trip would turn into a tragic encounter with the Nigerian Police, leading to his untimely demise.

Vanguard: In December 2023 when armed men attacked his Dungwel community, in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Manji Le’an moved from there to stay with his uncle at Mangu town. Though his house at Dungwel was not burnt, he said he was worried by the threats the attackers pose to the community, hence the need to relocate to a safer place.

The Nation: The poor electricity situation nationwide has worsened with the decline of power supply to the national grid. Many communities across the length and breadth of the country have since last month been experiencing low energy supply and in some instances, outright blackouts.

Daily Trust: The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, says masses are the losers of President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms. He stated this in Abuja on Thursday during the 21st Daily Trust Dialogue with the theme ‘Tinubu’s Economic Reforms: Gainers and Losers.’

