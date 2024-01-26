How My Appointment As Ondo Deputy Governor Happened – Adelami Opens Up

Ondo state deputy governor designate, Olajide Adelami, has said ‘divine providence’ orchestrated his appointment for the position in the state.

Naija News reports that Adelami, during his thank-you visit to traditional rulers in his hometown of Owo, the headquarters of the Owo Local Government area of the state, debunked claims of lobbying for the position.

He said he had been pursuing a federal appointment when Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa unexpectedly nominated him.

According to him, the latest development underscored the unexpected trajectory of his political journey, expressing appreciation to Aiyedatiwa, for considering him worthy of the position, despite his name not being among those speculated for the position.

He assured the people of Ondo State that he would work diligently with his principal to bring developmental progress to the state and promised to serve to the best of his ability.

The deputy governor-designate pledged to collaborate with the governor to advance the state and assist in reconciling any aggrieved party members.

He said: “I never contested for deputy governor; I was looking for a federal appointment when I was called to be a deputy. I do not take this opportunity for granted.

“Divine providence made this happen. I will serve the people of Ondo State to the best of my ability.”

It would be recalled that Governor Aiyedatiwa nominated Olayide Adelami, a former deputy clerk to the National Assembly, as his deputy following the dissolution of the state cabinet on Wednesday.

The Ondo State House of Assembly subsequently confirmed his nomination on Thursday, and he would be sworn in next week by the state Chief Judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola.