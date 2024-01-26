Fire Guts Ibadan INEC Office

There was an inferno at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, on Friday.

Naija News understands that the fire incident occurred at the commission’s office in the Ibadan South East Local Government Area of the state.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Dr Adeniran Rahmon Tella, confirmed the incident in a terse statement made available to journalists on Friday, stating that the fire outbreak occurred at around 10:30 am.

According to him, the cause of the fire incident is yet to be confirmed.

Tella assured journalists that the incident would not affect the re-run election in the Saki West state constituency.

“No life was lost but for the logistic materials that got burnt,” he told Daily Post, insisting that the incident will not affect the Saki/West State Constituency re-run election coming up on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

Meanwhile, in the course of 2023, over 50 individuals tragically lost their lives, and properties valued at N215 million were destroyed in fire incidents across Jigawa State.

The State Director of the Fire Service Directorate, Ibrahim Gumel, disclosed these statistics during a press briefing, highlighting the command’s accomplishments.

According to him, the agency promptly addressed 160 fire calls and 45 rescue calls from various areas within the state.

Moreover, he noted that in 2023, a total of 250 lives were rescued, and property valued at over N755 million was preserved across Jigawa State, encompassing incidents involving fire, drowning, and road accidents.

Gumel emphasized the importance of caution among the general public when handling fire and electrical appliances, particularly during the harmattan season.

Story continues below advertisement

Three men in police custody for allegedly stealing 48 goats in Jigawa – CP

The Jigawa police command reported the arrest of three suspects in connection with the alleged theft of 48 goats in Babura and Kiyawa Local Government Areas of the state.