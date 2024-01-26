CBN Relocation: Shehu Sani Slams Katsina Elders Over Threat To Tinubu

A former Kaduna North Senator, Shehu Sani, has berated Katsina elders over their threat to President Bola Tinubu regarding the relocation of some departments of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from Abuja to Lagos.

Naija News reported that the elders forum had kicked against the planned decision to relocate some CBN departments and crucial projects to Lagos State.

It also asked the President to stop the scheduled relocation of the ongoing expansion project of the Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport in Nigeria’s best interest.

The forum said Tinubu risks losing the support of northern Nigeria unless the relocation of some CBN departments to Lagos is halted, adding that the move is a deliberate attempt to cripple the economy of the North.

Reacting in a post on Friday via his official X handle, Sani said the elders have the right to freely express their opinions as citizens and as elders and also have the right to challenge any act of unconstitutionality.

He, however, questioned the morality of their action, pointing out that they were silent throughout the eight years their son was the President.

The post reads: “Eminent and respected Katsina Elders came out hard on the FG in a Press Conference against the relocation of some Federal establishments.

“They have the right to freely express their opinion as citizens and as elders. I believe in their right to challenge any act of unconstitutionality.

“But one may ask the morality of their action, having kept silent for eight years when their son was the President and half of their state was taken over by terrorists.

“Where were they when their women were raped, Children kidnapped and villages set ablaze by terrorists.

“Where were they when the nation’s treasury was looted and their state and region were impoverished under the leadership of their kin?

Story continues below advertisement

“Should we only speak truth to power when our kinsmen are not in power?”